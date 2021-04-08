31919 NE 16th St, Carnation, WA – 54 acre riverfront farmhouse

Rare incredible view 54 acre riverfront modern farmhouse waiting for you to enjoy a wonderful lifestyle and ultimate social distancing equestrian compound. This beautiful home greets you with a covered entry and flows openly into the ultimate chefs kitchen boasting high end cabinets, La Canche stove, slab marble countertops, and original brick fireplace. Then step into the cozy living room with fireplace and high vaulted ceilings and huge picture windows bringing in lots of natural light looking out over the acreage all the way to river and beyond to mountains, or step out the French doors leading to a deck to enjoy all the beauty. Designer master suite and spa like marble bathroom will be the envy of most with a stand alone claw foot tub. Two more bedrooms, full bath and rec room with another cozy fireplace in walk-out basement. This gorgeous acreage features a private island over 4 acres with a beach on the Snoqualmie river. 80×38 12 stall completely remodeled barn with 10×18 lounge area, heated tack room and plenty of covered parking for equipment, 90×200 all weather arena, Seven new loafing shelters and crossed fenced pastures/paddocks, acres of open pasture for hay production, year round pastures, turn-out or potential seasonal cross country course, cattle. Sportsman paradise with coho easily seen in creek leading to river, haven for bird watching/hunting, kayak/boat or swim. Truly one of a kind and this close in to amenities is wonderful! A must see to appreciated all this property has to offer.

3 bedrooms | 2.5 bathrooms | 2,910 sq ft | acres

$3,000,000

MLS: 1639680

