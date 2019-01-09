Classic Country Living – 3167 Unick Rd, Ferndale WA

Shy 5 acres – Classic Country living with all the necessary amenities and HUGE Mount Baker View! Built in 1999, 2484 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, daylight basement with wrap around covered porch and oversized attached garage. Bright, open floor plan, master on the main floor, new carpets, air conditioning, heat pump and Generac. Amazing finished shop approximately 52′ x 22′, great horse barn with 4 stalls (could be 6), tack room, hay, shavings storage. Cross Fenced with good dry pasture, raised garden beds and fruit trees. It’s all here, tidy and ready to move in! MLS# 1397720. 3167 Unick Rd, Ferndale WA 98248. Call Dawn Durand, Windermere Real Estate, 360-739-3380 or email dawn@dawndurand.com.

Offered at $699,000

More Info

.

Dawn Durand



Managing Broker, ABR, CRS

Windermere Real Estate

Office: (360) 734-7500

Direct: (360) 739-3380

dawn@dawndurand.com