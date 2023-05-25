306 Nicka Rd, Grandview, WA 98908 – A Rare Opportunity!

Have your horses in town! This RARE opportunity to live in agriculture zoning within walking distance to all the amenities of downtown could be yours! TWO parcels being sold together (0.92 acres each), both fully fenced and irrigated with city water and sewer! This fully fenced home has a great set up for pets and people. Don’t let this country home in the city pass you by! View Listing
3 bedroom | 2 bathroom | 1,564 sq ft | 1.84 acres
$399,900
MLS: 268439
Listed by Kelly Adamson, Windermere Real Estate – Yakima
I’ve lived in Washington state my entire life and have spent most of it in the Yakima Valley. I am a Washington State University Alumni (Go Cougs!) and began my real estate career in 2009. I am well versed in new construction and use that knowledge to assist my clients in making informed decisions when buying and selling. I am very active in my community and with my family. I have served in leadership roles for my church, schools, 4-H Club, and professional organizations. I enjoy the rural lifestyle and small community feeling of this place I call home. I would love to share it with you!
kellya.withwre.com | (509) 305-1195 | kellya@windermere.com