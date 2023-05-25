306 Nicka Rd, Grandview, WA 98908 – A Rare Opportunity!

All In and Ready to Serve Your Real Estate Needs!

I’ve lived in Washington state my entire life and have spent most of it in the Yakima Valley. I am a Washington State University Alumni (Go Cougs!) and began my real estate career in 2009. I am well versed in new construction and use that knowledge to assist my clients in making informed decisions when buying and selling. I am very active in my community and with my family. I have served in leadership roles for my church, schools, 4-H Club, and professional organizations. I enjoy the rural lifestyle and small community feeling of this place I call home. I would love to share it with you!

kellya.withwre.com | (509) 305-1195 | kellya@windermere.com