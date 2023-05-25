306 Nicka Rd, Grandview, WA 98908 – A Rare Opportunity!

by
Have your horses in town! This RARE opportunity to live in agriculture zoning within walking distance to all the amenities of downtown could be yours! TWO parcels being sold together (0.92 acres each), both fully fenced and irrigated with city water and sewer! This fully fenced home has a great set up for pets and people. Don’t let this country home in the city pass you by! View Listing

3 bedroom | 2 bathroom | 1,564 sq ft | 1.84 acres

$399,900

MLS: 268439

Listed by Kelly Adamson, Windermere Real Estate – Yakima

