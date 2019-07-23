Marketplace

Quiet Country Estate – Ferndale, WA

Quiet Country Estate set up perfectly for Equestrian Living or a Hobby Farm. This home features a remodeled kitchen with hickory cabinets, open floor-plan, vaulted ceilings, two main floor master bedrooms, laundry on both floors and a daylight basement. The basement could easily be converted into a separate living space. Beautiful acreage has large outdoor riding arena, 5 over-sized stall barn with tack room, round pen, coverall, kennel, outbuildings, and so much more. Additional 9+ acres available. 3005 Fox Rd, Ferndale WA 98248. MLS # 1483978.

Offered at $650,000
Listed by:
Windermere Real Estate
Brandi Coplen 0 Barr Rd. Ferndale
Windermere Equestrian Living – The North Group
Brandi Coplen ∙ (360) 201-3951 ∙ bcoplen@windermere.com
Aimee Mills-Dohner ∙ (206) 909-9655 ∙ aimee@windermere.com

