3 insights & how it may be impacting your equine business

If you have an equine business these 3 facts are important to helping your business grow.
- It takes 50 milliseconds for users to form an opinion about your website. It determines whether they like your site or not, whether they’ll stay or leave.
- 57% of internet users say they won’t recommend a business with a poorly designed website on mobile.
85% of users say your website should be as good or better on mobile.
- 39% of people will stop engaging with a website if images won’t load or take too long to load
If you are feeling stuck, find a professional to help. What may seem daunting to you, is somebody else’s full-time job.
Other than being an high-school math and science teacher (and basketball coach) in South America for 5 years, in the early 2000s I, along with several partners, launched Tech Help, Big Fresh, and later RealLaunch.com. Our focus was always on helping businesses, realtors, and non-profit organizations succeed in the rapidly changing IT & web environment. I’ve had the opportunity to be involved with several exciting web-based projects like Giving Anonymously (peer-to-peer anonymous giving) and CharityDirector (a workplace giving tool). My family and I love living in Bellingham, WA.