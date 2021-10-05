3 insights & how it may be impacting your equine business

If you have an equine business these 3 facts are important to helping your business grow.

  • It takes 50 milliseconds for users to form an opinion about your website. It determines whether they like your site or not, whether they’ll stay or leave.
  • 57% of internet users say they won’t recommend a business with a poorly designed website on mobile.
    85% of users say your website should be as good or better on mobile.
  • 39% of people will stop engaging with a website if images won’t load or take too long to load

If you are feeling stuck, find a professional to help. What may seem daunting to you, is somebody else’s full-time job.

