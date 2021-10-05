3 insights & how it may be impacting your equine business

If you have an equine business these 3 facts are important to helping your business grow.

It takes 50 milliseconds for users to form an opinion about your website. It determines whether they like your site or not, whether they’ll stay or leave.

57% of internet users say they won't recommend a business with a poorly designed website on mobile .

85% of users say your website should be as good or better on mobile.

39% of people will stop engaging with a website if images won't load or take too long to load

If you are feeling stuck, find a professional to help. What may seem daunting to you, is somebody else’s full-time job.

Other than being an high-school math and science teacher (and basketball coach) in South America for 5 years, in the early 2000s I, along with several partners, launched Tech Help, Big Fresh, and later RealLaunch.com. Our focus was always on helping businesses, realtors, and non-profit organizations succeed in the rapidly changing IT & web environment. I’ve had the opportunity to be involved with several exciting web-based projects like Giving Anonymously (peer-to-peer anonymous giving) and CharityDirector (a workplace giving tool). My family and I love living in Bellingham, WA.