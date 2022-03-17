28536 W 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402 – Equestrian’s dream on 122 rolling acres of trails

Barn with 6 stalls, paddocks, tack room, hay storage, separate shop area, fenced, raised bed garden area, gated entry, 3 wells, AND water rights! Delightful 1912 home features: remodeled farmhouse kitchen, wood floors, arched entryways, oversized finished, 2 car garage, plus parking for many more vehicles/toys in the shop.

Note: Upgraded 800 amp service and approved second home site per county! This property offers a 2400 sq ft shop, 3000+SQ FT barn and paddocks and 2 full RV site hook ups. Beautiful pastures boast views of Cascades & Willamette Valley.

Approx 2980 SqFt: 4 bedrooms plus 2 offices make this property ideal for a horse lovers’ air B&B or equestrian short term rental destination! Call for a tour today!

