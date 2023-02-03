2721 E Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274 – Perfectly Appointed Hobby Farm

Perfectly appointed hobby farm on 5-level acres. The lovely shy 2800 sq ft residence has been meticulously maintained & tastefully upgraded with high-end finishes. Light & bright with vaulted ceilings & picture windows throughout, timeless chef’s kitchen w/ granite countertops & floor-to-ceiling built-ins in the formal living area. Spacious primary bedroom & attached ensuite w/ radiant floor heat & walk-in shower. Incredible 72×68 heated shop with 3/4 bath & huge finished loft space with kitchenette & fireplace. Attached are 3 stall barn, tack room, hayloft & run-in stalls with cross-fenced pastures & riding area. Unbeatable location, close to town with easy access to I5. PUD & natural gas. Great opportunity for home business or future development.

 

4 bedroom | 2.75 bathroom | 2,787 sq ft | 5.300 acres

$1,725,000

MLS# 2032250

 

→ Virtual Tour ←

 

