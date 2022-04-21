27106 Old Owen Road, Monroe, WA – MMEQH ~ Premier Custom Horse Facility

by

MMEQH is a premier horse facility offered for the first time on the market! This custom built barn and arena shows pride of ownership and boasts a thoughtful layout and design from start to finish. 22 Stalls, wash rack, tack, office, laundry + 1/2 bath. Gorgeous 80×180 covered arena with breezeway from barn, screened sides and washed sand footing. Lovely fenced pastures, round pen w/kick boards, hay & shavings storage, ample parking, 165×165 outdoor sand arena plus all season turnouts. Beautifully cared for 3 bedroom, 2 bath main home. Primary bedroom with 5 piece bath, spacious rooms, fireplace in Famly room. Second mobile/tiny house on site. Gorgeous site and setting. Extremely rare opportunity in Farms.

3 bedroom | 2 bathroom | 1,807 sq ft | 8.12 acres

$2,395,000

MLS: #1911515

 

