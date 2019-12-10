Marketplace

Close-in Horse Property Just Minutes to Town! Veneta, OR

Rare horse property just minutes to town! 3 horse stalls with paddocks/runs. Professionally installed 135′ X 70′ all-weather arena. Small workshop/shed, 2500 gallon water tank, Horse shelter, 2 car enclosed carport. Fenced and cross fenced 3.48 acres. 3 year old 1836 SQFT home with forced air heat. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath. 2 living rooms. Large, open concept kitchen with knotty alder cabinetry. Spacious mud room. Hi-speed internet. Low taxes!

This home has been lovingly cared for. The whole set up is designed for the ease and care of the horses and maximizing the horses’ comfort and the enjoyment of the property owners. The all-weather arena affords year round riding for everyone! 26060 Fleck Rd, Veneta, OR 97487. MLS# 19390502.

Call for a private tour soon! 541-954-1915 Kit & Rich Sixel, Real Estate Brokers with Sixel Real Estate

Offered at $415,000
26060 Fleck Rd, Veneta, OR 97487

Kit & Rich Sixel, Real Estate Brokers
Sixel Real Estate
Cell (541) 954-1915 | Kit@SIXELre.com
Cell (541) 600-0784 | Rich@SIXELre.com
Sixel Real Estate 0n Facebook

