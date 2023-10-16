25820 SE Green Valley Rd, Black Diamond, WA – Turn Key Gentleman’s Farm on 4.92 Acres

Picture perfect Gentleman’s farm in desirable Black Diamond location! This treasured shy 5 acre property offers something for everyone. Car and horse enthusiasts dream property. An open canvas to expand your visions or enjoy this meticulous property as it is. Inviting one level home offers Slab and stainless kitchen with Great Room, Primary suite with 5 Piece Spa Bath, Jetted tub, walk in shower and heated tile floor, living room, Dining space and Den. Covered outdoor living with Kitchenette and lovely hardscaped gardens and grounds. Tremendous 72 X 40 Shop/barn/outbuilding offers 3 stalls with paddocks, 1/2 bath, car lift and hot/cold water access.  Round Pen and lush fenced x cross fenced pastures. Climate controlled She Shed/wine room plus dedicated gardens with raised beds. Covered parking for up to 13, RV hook ups and paved and gated entry welcome you to this lovely acreage home!

3 bedroom | 2.5 bathroom | 2,250 sq ft | 4.92 acres

$1,349,000

MLS: 2169805


