243 E Smith Road, Bellingham, WA 98226 – Mid County Farmhouse

by
Home » Blog » Real Estate

This Mid County farmhouse on 13 acres is ready for a glow up! 1860 sq ft, concrete wall 3 bedroom, 1 bath with a huge entry/mudroom/utility room that is perfect for hobby farmers. Large kitchen, open space living/dining rooms with wood stove, and separate office off primary/living room. Detached garage with workshop and basement. Huge 36′ X 72′ shop with concrete slab and loft space. There is an attached, fully enclosed 16′ X 72′ lean-to ideal for livestock and storing farm equipment. The remaining property is fenced pastureland that has been hayed for many years. After over 60 years of loving ownership, it is time for this farm to find its next season of life. Custom home? Roadside farmstand? The central location makes anything possible!

 

3 bedroom | 1 bathroom | 1,860 sq ft | 13.11 acres | 36×72 Shop

$669,000

Listing ID 2036695

243 E Smith Road Allison Trimble Smith Rd Print-Social-1 (800x449)
243 E Smith Road Allison Trimble Smith Rd Print-Social-44 (800x449)
243 E Smith Road Allison Trimble Smith Rd Print-Social-2 (800x449)
243 E Smith Road Allison Trimble Smith Rd Print-Social-33 (800x449)
243 E Smith Road Allison Trimble Smith Rd Print-Social-7 (800x449)
243 E Smith Road Allison Trimble Smith Rd Print-Social-9 (800x449)


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

  • Allison Blake

Leave a Comment