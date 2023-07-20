24214 153rd Place SE, Monroe, WA 98272 – Eagle Creek Country Estate

Eagle Creek Country Estate ~ Monroe

Rockin SJ Arena. Gorgeous Creekside setting on nearly 15 acres. Treasured custom home sited to perfection offering lovely territorial vistas. Granite kitchen with adjoining dining space, French Doors lead to covered outdoor living space. Primary Suite with 3/4 bath, private deck with sitting room and rock fireplace. Dedicated garden area, sprawling lawns and a tremendous fully fenced dog yard with covered kennels. Enjoy multiple fenced pastures, 120×280 lighted outdoor sand arena, 5 stall capacity barn with tack room and full-length loft. Large shop with crane lift, mezzanine storage and 220 amp power. Tranquil Creekside living with walking bridge, thoughtfully designed property offering privacy and function all in one.

4 bedroom | 3 bathroom | 2498 sq ft | 14.69 acres

$1,349,000

MLS: 2132915


