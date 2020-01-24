PRIVATE COUNTRY ACREAGE IDEAL EQUESTRIAN LIVING!

Peacefully Private Country Acreage Designed For An Equestrian Lifestyle! Fully Fenced pasture and added fencing around shed for smaller livestock, 36×36 horse barn with 50 amp RV hookups and 125 volt service. Paddock off back stalls 12×12, tack room and manure pad. Open floor plan home with 3 beds + bonus room + office and 2.5 baths. Living and family room with fireplaces. Kitchen with maple and cherry cabinets, walk-in pantry, island with cooktop and Brazilian cherry hardwoods. Spacious master with tub, tiled shower and large walk-in closet. Screened porch and covered patio. A Must See! Text ‘REPORT’ to 59559 for more photos and info. 2389 W 95th Terrace, Blaine, WA 98230. MLS # 1553645.

