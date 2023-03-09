New & Noteworthy: The 22nd Annual Northwest Horse Fair & Expo March 24 – 26 at Linn County Fair and Expo Center

The Northwest Horse Fair & Expo will once again entertain horse lovers of all kinds March 24–26 at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center in Albany, Oregon. The expo offers a wide range of attractions for the horse enthusiast—elegant dancing horses, strutting stallions, fast paced precision drill team, a parade of horse breeds, large trade show, plus world-class trainers sharing their secrets to success.

Featured clinicians include Chris Cox, one of the country’s leading horsemen and clinicians who is also a four-time undefeated Road to the Horse World Champion. Chris will be presenting multiple horsemanship clinics at the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo. Other clinicians include Anita Howe on gaited horses; Julie Alonzo on working equitation, and Mark Bolender on mountain trail.

Don’t miss the Teens and Oregon Mustangs who will present their Mustang Adoption Showdown. These trainers have come from across the Northwest to show you what they have accomplished in the last 100 days with their horses.

There’s so much more to see at the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo! To purchase tickets and see a complete schedule of events visit equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair or call 765-720-2098, and remember to follow the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo on Facebook for updates and breaking news.

See this article in the March/April 2023 online edition:

