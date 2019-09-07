ORCAS ISLAND HORSE PROPERTY!

Ride your favorite horse to the beach from this well designed 2.5 acre horse farm near West Beach. The PermaBilt Town & Country Barn has 3 10×12 matted stalls, feed room, grooming stall & tack room both have additional storage, & 100 bale hay barn. Entire acreage is invisible fenced w/ separate entrance to the barn, riding arena and 60′ round pen. 2 bedrm/1 bath custom Timberland Home (new flooring & fresh paint) is cute as can be. Metal 3 bay (one oversized) garage with finished/heated upstairs office. Lovingly maintained and ready for new owners! 21 Thimble Berry Lane, Orcas Island, WA 98245. MLS# 1354775.

Price: $599,000

More Info

Allison Trimble

Allison Trimble

Coastal Realty

(360)961-5537

Mary Clure

Mary Clure

Orcas Island Realty

(360) 961-7523

,