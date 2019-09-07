Marketplace

ORCAS ISLAND HORSE PROPERTY!

ORCAS ISLAND HORSE PROPERTY!
NW Horse Source

Ride your favorite horse to the beach from this well designed 2.5 acre horse farm near West Beach. The PermaBilt Town & Country Barn has 3 10×12 matted stalls, feed room, grooming stall & tack room both have additional storage, & 100 bale hay barn. Entire acreage is invisible fenced w/ separate entrance to the barn, riding arena and 60′ round pen. 2 bedrm/1 bath custom Timberland Home (new flooring & fresh paint) is cute as can be. Metal 3 bay (one oversized) garage with finished/heated upstairs office. Lovingly maintained and ready for new owners! 21 Thimble Berry Lane, Orcas Island, WA 98245. MLS# 1354775.

Price: $599,000
More Info

 

Allison Trimble
Allison Trimble
Coastal Realty
(360)961-5537

Mary Clure
Mary Clure
Orcas Island Realty
(360) 961-7523

Allison Trimble 21 Thimble Berry Lane Eastsound WA Allison Trimble 21 Thimble Berry Lane Eastsound WAAllison Trimble 21 Thimble Berry Lane Eastsound WA Allison Trimble 21 Thimble Berry Lane Eastsound WAAllison Trimble 21 Thimble Berry Lane Eastsound WA Allison Trimble 21 Thimble Berry Lane Eastsound WA

,

Related Items
Click to add a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Marketplace
NW Horse Source

Related Items

More in Marketplace