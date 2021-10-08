20705 Prairie Road, Sedro Woolley, WA – 28 Acre Equestrian Property

Equestrian property for Sale! This property has it all, 28 acres currently used as a horse boarding/training center only minutes to I-5. Updated home w/a dream kitchen; granite countertops, new flooring, custom cabinets, copper farm sink, custom trim, high end commercial appliances. 28 acres of farm property, horse boarding or farm, quiet country setting . Indoor and outdoor arenas, 36’x48’ barn w/3 stalls, separate tack room, 60×108 indoor arena, new LED lighting, 20’x84′ covered area for hay & equip., 100’x200′ outdoor arena, 20’x24’ Greenhouse w/thermostatic temp control, 36’x36’shop w/2 pellet stoves & 3, 14’ doors. 12 stalls total. Fenced and cross fenced w/10 separate pastures. Fruit trees & berries. 17,000 watt generator automatically turns on in a power outage.

4 bedroom | 2.5 bathroom | 1,940 sq ft | 28 acres

MLS#1848098

$1,250,000

