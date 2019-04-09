Marketplace

Picture Perfect Equestrian Facility – Ferndale, WA

Picture Perfect Equestrian Facility on 5 shy acres. Custom built 2010 sq ft home with open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, granite counters, hickory cabinets, office with fireplace, and two large bedrooms with private bathrooms. Oversized 3 car garage with 500 sq ft bonus space above that could be easily finished. 66′ x 159′ indoor arena with attached 10 12×12 stalls (some with runs), wash rack, tack room with washer/dryer, hay loft, trailer parking, pond, and cross fenced pastures. Easy I5 access. 2049 Harksell Rd. Ferndale, WA 98248.

Offered at $775,000
2049 Harksell Rd. Ferndale, WA 98248

7525 Hickory Ridge Lane Ferndale, WA

Allison Trimble | Blake Westhoff


allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com
360-961-5537
www.allisontrimble.com
