Save the Date! 2018 Whatcom County Small Farm Expo

Image Courtesy Whatcom Conservation District

Save the Date! Whatcom Conservation District and Whatcom County Public Works will host our third annual, free Whatcom County Small Farm Expo on Saturday February 24, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds. The goal of this event is to bring farmers and industry experts together to facilitate learning, skill sharing, networking and to connect rural landowners with the resources they need to be successful.

Complete our survey to indicate your interest in event sponsorship, exhibitor, speaker, or raffle prize donation.

Last year’s event was a great success with over three hundred attendees. Our target for 2018 is four hundred. Our audience are non-dairy livestock farmers of all types as well as rural land managers, gardeners, and orchardists. This is a great opportunity for you to highlight products, equipment, services, or information, or activities beneficial to this group. Please complete our survey to join us in this fun early spring event. We look forward to kicking of a productive and collaborative 2018 growing season.

What: FREE Whatcom County Small Farm Expo

Where: Haggen Expo Building, Northwest Washington Fairgrounds

When: Saturday, February 24th – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thanks in advance for your support and participation and we look forward to seeing you at the Expo!

Invite your community to the Whatcom County Small Farm Expo through our event on Facebook!

Sincerely,

Corina Cheever

Natural Resource Specialist

Whatcom Conservation District

6975 Hannegan Road

Lynden, WA 98264

360-526-2381 ext. 104

www.whatcomcd.org

Survey Link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SFExpo2018