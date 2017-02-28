2.96 Acre Cleared and Level Building Lot – Blaine, WA

2.96 acre cleared and level building lot. Excellent home site where the round pen currently is, on great soil, with road most of the way in. Sub-dividable. Utilities are in the street. Pastureland on the bottom of the lot is great for livestock, haying or recreation. Partially fenced with no-climb fencing, barbed wire and electric fence. 1/2 mile to Blaine and walking distance to amenities. Set back off the main road, and ready for you to build! XXX Boblett Road Blaine, WA 98230. MLS# 1065065.

Offered at $99,000

