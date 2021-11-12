18455 Lake Francis Road SE, Maple Valley WA – Idyllic Equestrian Living

by

Idyllic equestrian living on 2+ beautifully fenced and cross fenced acres. Custom home offers stone, slate and hardwoods thru-out most living spaces, new carpet in bedrooms, new paint, Great room living, formal dining, lower level Rec room, Master suite with 3/4 bath. Two fireplaces. Outdoor paver patio living with fireplace, large dog run with gravel footing, custom barn/shop with 4 stalls, paddocks, tack room and hot/cold wash rack with infra-red heater. Full length covered overhang for tractor/storage, exceptional wood shop area with loft, built-ins and dust control system. 60′ Round pen, generous parking areas all thoughtfully designed for easy horse care and maintenance. Fenced rear yard with fruit trees, quiet setting and great location.

4 bedroom | 2.5 bathroom | 2,300 sq ft | 2.46 acres

$995,000

MLS: 1861482

 

This article sponsored by:

Leave a Comment

Thank you for supporting businesses that support NWHS.

Skip to Article »