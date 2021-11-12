18455 Lake Francis Road SE, Maple Valley WA – Idyllic Equestrian Living

Idyllic equestrian living on 2+ beautifully fenced and cross fenced acres. Custom home offers stone, slate and hardwoods thru-out most living spaces, new carpet in bedrooms, new paint, Great room living, formal dining, lower level Rec room, Master suite with 3/4 bath. Two fireplaces. Outdoor paver patio living with fireplace, large dog run with gravel footing, custom barn/shop with 4 stalls, paddocks, tack room and hot/cold wash rack with infra-red heater. Full length covered overhang for tractor/storage, exceptional wood shop area with loft, built-ins and dust control system. 60′ Round pen, generous parking areas all thoughtfully designed for easy horse care and maintenance. Fenced rear yard with fruit trees, quiet setting and great location.
4 bedroom | 2.5 bathroom | 2,300 sq ft | 2.46 acres
$995,000
MLS: 1861482
For over 30 years Maria has been helping clients purchase and sell equestrian properties, luxury acreage homes, and country estates. She is a renowned and trusted leader in this unique and complex niche, offering clients the perspective, knowledge and guidance to reach their real estate goals. Maria not only loves the country estate and equestrian lifestyle; she lives it. She lives on a horse farm in Bellevue and has been an avid competitor in multiple disciplines for decades. She brings the same passion, commitment and integrity to everything she does, including making real estate dreams come true.
E: maria@mariadanieli.com | C: 206-650-3015 | W: http://mariadanieli.com