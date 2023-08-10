18040 Colony Road, Bow, WA 98232 – Tranquil 5-acre Equestrian Hobby Farm

Tranquil 5-acre equestrian hobby farm. With 3 beds, 2 baths, this property blends rural farm charm with equine excellence. Landscaping features raised beds, perfect for gardening. Fruit and nut trees – cherry, plum, apple, and English walnut – add tasty, natural beauty. The property features a large shop, firewood, and tractor storage. Two oversized horse stalls (10x16ft and 12x16ft) with paddocks offer freedom. Mud-free paddocks with shelters caters to winter turnout. A 14×16 tack and feed room, chicken coops, and an acre of private trails. Covered compost structure manages manure. Safety is prioritized, with 4 fully fenced acres, no-climb fencing. An all-weather 65ft x 130ft riding arena crowns this property, perfect for any equestrian!
3 bedroom | 2 bathroom | 1,568 sq ft | 5.0 acres
$716,000
MLS# 2148127
Allison and Blake earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Million Dollar GUILD™ recognition for experience, knowledge, and expertise in million-dollar and above residential properties. Allison and Blake are Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialists™ (CLHMS), an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market. We both have extensive experience as equestrian professionals which gives us a unique set of skills and experiences that benefit both Buyers and Sellers. Let us help you make your equestrian dream a reality.
