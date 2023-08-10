18040 Colony Road, Bow, WA 98232 – Tranquil 5-acre Equestrian Hobby Farm

by
Home » Blog » Real Estate

Tranquil 5-acre equestrian hobby farm. With 3 beds, 2 baths, this property blends rural farm charm with equine excellence. Landscaping features raised beds, perfect for gardening. Fruit and nut trees – cherry, plum, apple, and English walnut – add tasty, natural beauty. The property features a large shop, firewood, and tractor storage. Two oversized horse stalls (10x16ft and 12x16ft) with paddocks offer freedom. Mud-free paddocks with shelters caters to winter turnout. A 14×16 tack and feed room, chicken coops, and an acre of private trails. Covered compost structure manages manure. Safety is prioritized, with 4 fully fenced acres, no-climb fencing. An all-weather 65ft x 130ft riding arena crowns this property, perfect for any equestrian!

 

3 bedroom | 2 bathroom | 1,568 sq ft | 5.0 acres

$716,000

MLS# 2148127

VIRTUAL TOUR

18040 Colony Road Bow WA Allison Trimble Aerial Print-Social-1
18040 Colony Road Bow WA Allison Trimble Colony MLS-5
18040 Colony Road Bow WA Allison Trimble Aerial Print-Social-8
18040 Colony Road Bow WA Allison Trimble Colony Rd MLS-32
18040 Colony Road Bow WA Allison Trimble Aerial Print-Social-10
18040 Colony Road Bow WA Allison Trimble Colony Rd MLS-36


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine

Join the conversation:

Select a list(s):
physicians-mutual-pet-insurance-banners