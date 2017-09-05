Marketplace

Custom Built Home on 26.48 Acres – 179 Fletcher Road, Oroville, WA

Panoramic valley view from this custom built home with rustic touches. 3 bedroom, 2624 sq ft residence is combined with a huge, drive-thru shop/garage, workshop and stalls with a lean-to. Ground level 2nd kitchen, half bath and sitting area. RV hook up, 400 amp, and 9 cord wood storage. Separate bunkhouse w guest room, gathering area, covered porch made from original Omak Stampede bleachers, hay storage and run-in stall space. 26.48 ac of fully fenced pasture, roundpen & paddocks. 179 Fletcher Road, Oroville, WA 98844. MLS# 1182091.

Offered at $450,000
