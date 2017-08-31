Beautiful Equestrian Property 17831 Bradshaw Rd Mt. Vernon WA

Fall in Love with this Gorgeous Turn Key equestrian property on 1.96 acres. This tastefully updated Farmhouse includes large country kitchen, 360° mountain and valley views, 120’x80′ Indoor Arena with paddock and 3 stalls, 2 fenced pastures, outbuildings: greenhouse, shop, carport, detached garage with storage and chicken coop. Enjoy the mature grounds with raised gardens and mature fruit trees. Surrounding fields are all organic and with roads to ride on right from the barn. Plumbing and electrical updated 2007. True pride of ownership here, every detail has been addressed for an easy transition. This home is move-in ready, complete with the bountiful harvest! MLS# 1179801. 17831 Bradshaw Rd, Mt. Vernon WA.

Offered at $650,000

Call Larry Miller 206-920-2000