Equestrian Dreams Realized! Serenity Farm – Yelm, WA

Equestrian Dreams Realized! 2 homes on 40 level, usable acres. Upon entering the main barn enjoy the open viewing area which overlooks equestrian activities in the 156′ x 80′ impressive indoor arena complete with mirrors, sprinkler system and good lighting. The main barn includes 36 roomy box stalls, most of which have runs, 4 wash racks, 4 tack rooms, 4 grooming stalls, spacious and comfortable office, kitchen, utility room, and bathroom with shower. On site there is also an outdoor arena, covered round pen, owner’s private barn with 8 stalls, several pastures with shelters, 30′ x 36′ workshop with additional bays for hay, bedding and equipment, and wooded trails that lead to Nisqually Land Trust for additional trail riding. Main 2759 sq ft home is lovely, offering 3 bedroom/2 bath. 2nd home includes 3 bedroom/2 bath. Back 20 acres zoned 1/5. Possible to subdivide. This one of a kind private facility is waiting for you! 17002 Railway Rd SE Yelm, WA 98597. MLS# 1390323.

Offered at $1,495,000

