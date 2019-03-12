Custom Built Estate on Shy 5 Acres – Sultan, WA

Marketplace

Private, custom built estate on shy 5 acres, surrounded by Cascade Mountain views. High end finishes, open floorplan, granite throughout, two utility rooms, hardwood floors, large master suite, central vac, and spacious 3 car garage. High efficiency heating/cooling system with geothermal and solar. Pastures with run-in shelters, shop with workshop, tackroom, hay storage, and ample parking. 1 hour to SeaTac, 45 min to Stevens Pass, minutes to Mann Road Horse Trails and Sky River Equestrian Center. 16507 363rd Ave SE Sultan, WA 98294. MLS # 1422365.

Offered at $999,950
More Info

7525 Hickory Ridge Lane Ferndale, WA

Allison Trimble | Blake Westhoff


allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com
360-961-5537
www.allisontrimble.com
 Coastal Realty on Facebook

