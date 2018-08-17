Flying M Ranch – 1501 Masterson Road, Cle Elum, 98922

Historic Teanaway “ride-out” property with highly valuable Water Rights, Orchards, Gardens, Vineyards, Forest and Timothy Hay operation. This working ranch has senior water rights from 1883 totaling 292 acre-feet and has the closest working Central Washington vineyard to Seattle. The property also includes a 1.3 million gallon reservoir stocked with rainbow trout. Within the property are 5 separate home sites ready for development. A great equestrian property coupling home sites, timothy hay, etc. to the Teanaway Community Forest and vast Wenatchee National Forest. 1501 Masterson Road, Cle Elum, WA, 98922. MLS# 1296785.

Offered at: $3,000,000

For more information go to: www.cleelumflyingmranch.com

BRAD VANCOUR

15 Lake Street, Kirkland, WA 98033

Brad.Vancour@RSIR.com

www.TeamVancour.com

+1 206.484.0167­