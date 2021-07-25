1500 Miles to a New Adventure – Never Be Afraid of Change

As I write this, I’m sitting in my new temporary home office. Behind the computer screen, my window frames a view of Pike’s Peak. Colorado is beautiful. The desert flowers are blooming and I sit in awe of God’s creation and such different scenery than Washington. There’s much to get used to in this part of the country. The town of Peyton towers nearly 6900 feet above sea level. Yes, the air is a little thinner which explains my feeling tired. (That and moving 1500 miles!)

I had no idea what new adventures were in store for us as we drove so many miles. Buying a home seemed nearly impossible after losing three offers. Prices have escalated in Colorado just as they have in Washington. We’re finally in the process of buying a home that my husband Mark happened to find while driving around exploring our new area. It must have been God’s plan because I wasn’t having any luck.

What prompted me to move my husband, horses, business, and farm so far away? I needed a change. We’d been in our place since 1985 and honestly, I just needed a new adventure. Change is an essential part of life and while I find it hard, it was necessary.

My best friend lives here and our new place will be just three miles down the road, so it’s really working out nicely. People are friendly and I’m looking forward to meeting the horse community here. All I can say is don’t ever be afraid to try something new. It will be worth it, I promise!

Will I still be doing the Northwest Horse Source? Absolutely! It’s my dream job and I’m so connected in the Northwest it will be a seamless transition. The only difference will be my mailing address. While I won’t be competing in any horse events in Washington, I’m excited to share new adventures while searching for a riding horse here in Colorado.

I’m reminded to be grateful for the blessings that God has provided and the great nation that we live in. Traveling through six states was breathtaking and the vastness of our country is really something to behold. Lastly, I’m grateful for our military and veterans for keeping us safe. Happy birthday, America!

While I’m recuperating from this move my social media posts have been lacking. Give me a little time to get acclimated and we’ll be up and running at full speed again! Be sure to share your adventures as we get back in the saddle again and feel free to reach out to me at info@nwhorsesource.com.

See this article in the July 2021 online edition: