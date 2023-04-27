1324 289th Avenue NE, Carnation, WA – The Estates at Blakely Woods

by
Home » Blog » Real Estate

The Estates at Blakely Woods ~ Carnation

Nestled in the unique gated community of The Estates at Blakely Woods. Layers upon layers of quality sited to perfection on a nearly 4-acre lot. This custom masterpiece exudes quality craftsmanship, magnificent spaces, hand hewn wood floors & extensive knotty alder millwork & finishes. Wolf cooktop is a centerpiece of the Chefs kitchen adjoining the massive Great Room living space. Formal dining with French doors to decking, main floor den/5th bedroom, additional Rec room/office plus media room, all on main level. 5 Piece Primary suite with French doors to balcony, spa stone bath and sitting area. Wine cellar covered outdoor living with fireplace and 3 tier waterfall. Garage parking for 8, Privacy, seclusion yet minutes to Redmond & Issaquah.

5 bedroom | 5 bathroom | 6800+ sq ft | 3.64 acres

$2,998,000

MLS: 2026737


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

Leave a Comment