1324 289th Avenue NE, Carnation, WA – The Estates at Blakely Woods

The Estates at Blakely Woods ~ Carnation
Nestled in the unique gated community of The Estates at Blakely Woods. Layers upon layers of quality sited to perfection on a nearly 4-acre lot. This custom masterpiece exudes quality craftsmanship, magnificent spaces, hand hewn wood floors & extensive knotty alder millwork & finishes. Wolf cooktop is a centerpiece of the Chefs kitchen adjoining the massive Great Room living space. Formal dining with French doors to decking, main floor den/5th bedroom, additional Rec room/office plus media room, all on main level. 5 Piece Primary suite with French doors to balcony, spa stone bath and sitting area. Wine cellar covered outdoor living with fireplace and 3 tier waterfall. Garage parking for 8, Privacy, seclusion yet minutes to Redmond & Issaquah.
5 bedroom | 5 bathroom | 6800+ sq ft | 3.64 acres
$2,998,000
MLS: 2026737
NICHE EXPERIENCE.
For over 30 years Maria has been helping clients purchase and sell equestrian properties, luxury acreage homes, and country estates. She is a renowned and trusted leader in this unique and complex niche, offering clients the perspective, knowledge and guidance to reach their real estate goals.
CONNECTIONS AND REPUTATION.
Maria’s genuine approach to real estate and boutique-style business model ensure that her clients experience the highest level of communication and customer service. She utilizes her team and extensive network of trusted professionals to ensure she is the best resource for her clients as she helps them navigate the market.
COMPREHENSIVE MARKETING.
Maria invests in comprehensive marketing plans to guarantee maximum exposure for each property she represents. This includes high quality photography, videography, staging, advertising, and a strong social media presence that sets her apart from other brokers.
PASSION AND COMMITMENT.
Maria not only loves the country estate and equestrian lifestyle; she lives it. She lives on a horse farm in Bellevue and has been an avid competitor in multiple disciplines for decades. She brings the same passion, commitment and integrity to everything she does, including making real estate dreams come true.
