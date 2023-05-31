13124 255th Ave SE, Issaquah, WA – Tiger Mountain Retreat Living

Tiger Mountain Retreat Living ~ Issaquah
Tiger Mountain living with Mountain Views sited on over 2+ acres of sprawling lawns and gardens. Tranquil setting with room to roam. This custom home offers a massive wrap around deck ideal for entertaining, spacious Great Room Kitchen with Fireplace/Woodstove, Slate flooring, butlers kitchen area and lots of storage. Formal dining room, dramatic clerestory living room with fireplace and floor to ceiling window wall for maximum light and view. Upper-level primary suite with attached office and additional fireplace. Three Lower-level bedrooms and rec room with walk-out basement. Shop/ Barn with full length loft, covered storage/ parking. Fully fenced rear yard and partially fenced pasture area. Great location, minutes to Issaquah, hiking and trails.
4 bedroom | 4 bathroom | 3,390 sq ft | 2.35 acres
$1,195,000
MLS: 2068971
NICHE EXPERIENCE.
For over 30 years Maria has been helping clients purchase and sell equestrian properties, luxury acreage homes, and country estates. She is a renowned and trusted leader in this unique and complex niche, offering clients the perspective, knowledge and guidance to reach their real estate goals.
CONNECTIONS AND REPUTATION.
Maria’s genuine approach to real estate and boutique-style business model ensure that her clients experience the highest level of communication and customer service. She utilizes her team and extensive network of trusted professionals to ensure she is the best resource for her clients as she helps them navigate the market.
COMPREHENSIVE MARKETING.
Maria invests in comprehensive marketing plans to guarantee maximum exposure for each property she represents. This includes high quality photography, videography, staging, advertising, and a strong social media presence that sets her apart from other brokers.
PASSION AND COMMITMENT.
Maria not only loves the country estate and equestrian lifestyle; she lives it. She lives on a horse farm in Bellevue and has been an avid competitor in multiple disciplines for decades. She brings the same passion, commitment and integrity to everything she does, including making real estate dreams come true.
