13124 255th Ave SE, Issaquah, WA – Tiger Mountain Retreat Living

NICHE EXPERIENCE.

For over 30 years Maria has been helping clients purchase and sell equestrian properties, luxury acreage homes, and country estates. She is a renowned and trusted leader in this unique and complex niche, offering clients the perspective, knowledge and guidance to reach their real estate goals.

CONNECTIONS AND REPUTATION.

Maria’s genuine approach to real estate and boutique-style business model ensure that her clients experience the highest level of communication and customer service. She utilizes her team and extensive network of trusted professionals to ensure she is the best resource for her clients as she helps them navigate the market.

COMPREHENSIVE MARKETING.

Maria invests in comprehensive marketing plans to guarantee maximum exposure for each property she represents. This includes high quality photography, videography, staging, advertising, and a strong social media presence that sets her apart from other brokers.

PASSION AND COMMITMENT.

Maria not only loves the country estate and equestrian lifestyle; she lives it. She lives on a horse farm in Bellevue and has been an avid competitor in multiple disciplines for decades. She brings the same passion, commitment and integrity to everything she does, including making real estate dreams come true.

E: maria@mariadanieli.com | P: 206-650-3015 | W: MariaDanieli.com | Facebook