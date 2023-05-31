13124 255th Ave SE, Issaquah, WA – Tiger Mountain Retreat Living

Tiger Mountain Retreat Living ~ Issaquah

Tiger Mountain living with Mountain Views sited on over 2+ acres of sprawling lawns and gardens. Tranquil setting with room to roam. This custom home offers a massive wrap around deck ideal for entertaining, spacious Great Room Kitchen with Fireplace/Woodstove, Slate flooring, butlers kitchen area and lots of storage. Formal dining room, dramatic clerestory living room with fireplace and floor to ceiling window wall for maximum light and view. Upper-level primary suite with attached office and additional fireplace. Three Lower-level bedrooms and rec room with walk-out basement. Shop/ Barn with full length loft, covered storage/ parking. Fully fenced rear yard and partially fenced pasture area. Great location, minutes to Issaquah, hiking and trails.

4 bedroom | 4 bathroom | 3,390 sq ft | 2.35 acres

$1,195,000

MLS: 2068971


