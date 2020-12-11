12822 96th St NE, Lake Stevens, WA – 4+ acres in Star Creek Estates

Equestrian living in Star Creek Estates. Level 4+ acres located on a quiet street of acreage homes. Fenced and cross fenced pastures, 60 x 120 partially covered sand footing arena with an adjoining 4 stall barn, run-in sheds on back side of barn and private trails/riding path on back of property. Multiple bay shop, tack room plus hot and cold wash rack. New interior and exterior paint, new flooring throughout. Living room/dining room combination, Great room kitchen with new appliances and propane fireplace in adjacent family room. Upper level master suite with sitting area and 5 piece bath, 3 additional bedrooms with full bath. Dog run and room to roam on this turn key horse property in convenient location offering easy freeway access.
5 bed | 2.5 baths | 2,300 sq ft | 4+ acres
$879,000
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.