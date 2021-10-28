12604 189th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA – Breathtakingly beautiful equestrian living

Welcome to Rocky Bay Meadows.  Nestled on nearly 15 acres of gorgeous, very private farmland & timber, sits this lovely home where you will enjoy a seamless blend of interior & exterior features.Floor to ceiling windows remind you why you live in the great Pacific NW! The covered outdoor lounge area beckons you to sit & relax.  Farm amenities include 100Wx200L outdoor riding arena, 5-stall main barn, 3-stall bonus barn, 12 covered run-ins, stallion pen, & RV parking. Plenty of lush grassy pastures means your horses will be happy here!  A caretaker’s apartment, plus tack room, feed room & RX rooms.  Once a vet clinic, this farm can adapt to suit a variety of needs. Click the movie to see the lush meadows!

4 bedroom | 3 bathroom | 1,726 st ft | 14.81 acres

$1,195,000

MLS: 1847557

 

 

