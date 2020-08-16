fbpx

1253 Lucy Lane, Zillah, WA

Sprawling professional equestrian ranch in beautiful country setting for sale. Large 3670 square foot home with open floor plan, hot tub and pool. Property features a professional arena, horse stalls, a shop, hay shed, solid set sprinklers, solar panels and tack room. Property is fully fenced and has excellent views. Surrounding orchards allow for riding for miles right from your back yard. This property is a must see gem ready for your equestrian lifestyle.

 

4 bed | 3 bath | 3,670 sq ft | 4.77 acres

$689,900

MLS: #20-1337

 

 

 

 

 

Josh DeBoer

John L. Scott Real Estate

www.JoshDeBoer.JohnLScott.com

509-952-1726

 

