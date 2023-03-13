12201 308th Avenue NE, Carnation, WA – Franklin Farm

by
Home » Blog » Real Estate

Franklin Farm ~ Carnation

Franklin Farm LLC, Premier horse facility nestled on 29+ rolling acres. 26 Stalls total, 2 barns, 80 x 200 covered arena with enclosed fully finished viewing room, 110 x 220 outdoor arena with Equiloft footing, 2 covered round pens and ample parking for semi-size rigs. Light & bright 2 bedroom / 2 bath barn apartment, large tack room with lockers, office and 1/2 bath/laundry. Multiple groom bays, wash rack, and rubber paver aisleway. Multiple bay shop/hay/shaving equipment storage building. 2,300+ SF main residence with views. Fenced & cross fenced pastures, dry lot paddocks and loafing sheds throughout property. Two building pads on site ready for your custom needs. Minutes to town, private beautiful setting with forested back drop and mountain views.

4 bedroom | 2.75 bathroom | 2,350 sq ft | 29.7 acres

$3,998,000

MLS: 1971973


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

Leave a Comment