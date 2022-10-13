Parklike shy 63 acres with development potential. Zoned R5A, with a breathtaking Mount Baker view, the front portion of the property has large barns excellent for storage or livestock, an RV lean-to, a historic sawmill, a 40′ X 60′ mechanics shop complete with lift, and a well-cared-for 3 bed, 2 bath home. It would take very little effort to bring this working farm back to life. The Southern portion of the property is beautifully forested with marketable timber. This is a special property, but it is hard to put into words the serenity this peaceful forest offers. Whether subdividing and developing parcels or building a private estate, there are limitless opportunities for the sophisticated investor. Excellent mid-county location.

3 bedroom | 2 bathroom | 2,115 sq ft | 62.22 acres

$1,725,000

Listing ID 2006032

