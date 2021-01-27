12132 271st Ave SE, Monroe, WA – Pegasus with 47+ acres

PEGASUS, Landmark Equestrian Estate on Woods Creek. Pristine 47+ acres, comprised of two parcels, main residence and two caretaker homes. This magnificent property boasts 2 identical main barns. 19 Stalls in each, rubber paved aisleways, full length lofted hay storage. 60 x 120 Covered arena, 3 shed row barns with additional stalls, all asphalt around barns. 5/8 mile track, grass in-field and gorgeous 4 rail fenced pastures. Spacious Executive style rambler, 2 master suites, in-ground pool. First time on the market. Stunning!
3 bedroom | 3.5 bathrooms | 3,568 sq ft | 47.15 acres
$2,750,000
