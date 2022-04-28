11812 92nd Street SE Snohomish, Wa – Nearly 5 acre equine property

New Snohomish Equestrian Property! Shy 5-acre equestrian property just minutes from town. 1674 sq ft home with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath with a newly completed downstairs bonus room and half bath. French doors open onto the huge sunny deck that overlooks the hobby farm’s acreage. 8 stall barn with hayloft, wash rack, tack room, and ready for runs off of each stall! Additional 4 stalls are located in the shed-row and there is a large garden shed for additional storage. Fenced pasture, gated entry, attached 2 car carport, ample parking, room for gardening, concrete slab for living quarters horse trailer or RV parking, and a large lawn. The location is exceptional; close to US-2, dining, shopping, and schools, and just up the road from Pilchuck Animal Hospital.

2 bedroom | 1.5 bathroom | 1,674 sq ft | 4.76 acres

$750,000

Listing ID 1921909

