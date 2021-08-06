11514 126th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98329 – 15 private park-like acres

Thoughtfully designed working equestrian property on 15 private park-like acres. Rolling pastures surround two residences on three separate parcels. Main home is expansive 3,200+ sq. ft. single story rambler with 2 beds and 3 baths. Second residence is 1,296 sq. ft. 3 bed 1 bath. Well lit, 60′ X 112′ indoor riding arena with attached 8 stalls, tack room, groom stall with overhead radiant heaters & hot water wash rack. 120′ X 200′ outdoor riding arena and hot walker. Graze horses and livestock on the acres of green pastures with 3 loafing sheds. 24′ X 36′ heated woodshop/storage building wired for 220&110, 24 covered parking spaces for vehicles and equipment. 10,000 gallon water tank for watering mature landscaping, pastures & arenas.

 

MLS#: 1819316

$1,499,000 

Video: https://player.vimeo.com/video/567740413

 

 

 

