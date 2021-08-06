11514 126th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98329 – 15 private park-like acres

Thoughtfully designed working equestrian property on 15 private park-like acres. Rolling pastures surround two residences on three separate parcels. Main home is expansive 3,200+ sq. ft. single story rambler with 2 beds and 3 baths. Second residence is 1,296 sq. ft. 3 bed 1 bath. Well lit, 60′ X 112′ indoor riding arena with attached 8 stalls, tack room, groom stall with overhead radiant heaters & hot water wash rack. 120′ X 200′ outdoor riding arena and hot walker. Graze horses and livestock on the acres of green pastures with 3 loafing sheds. 24′ X 36′ heated woodshop/storage building wired for 220&110, 24 covered parking spaces for vehicles and equipment. 10,000 gallon water tank for watering mature landscaping, pastures & arenas.
MLS#: 1819316
$1,499,000
Allison Trimble has a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from Cal Poly, SLO. After her graduation in 1999, Allison started Coastal Equine and has been training and competing in cowhorse, reining and cutting events. She has had marked success in the show pen boasting many titles and championships.
Willfully Guided is an educational program based on Allison’s training process. For more information visit: www.willfullyguided.com
Allison is also a Realtor specializing in horse properties, hobby and commercial farms, and family housing. She combines her experience in the horse industry with her lifelong involvement in real estate to help clients find their perfect property. Learn more at www.coastalrealtywa.com