10770 & 10750 Arrow Point Drive Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 – Private Oasis

Private oasis on Bainbridge! Nestled on 5 acres, this magnificent 4-bedroom residence provides privacy, full sunlight, and an ideal location. The open floor plan features large windows that bathe the space in natural light providing stunning views of the surrounding cedars. The orchard adds a touch of enchantment, while the full-size barn offers endless possibilities as an event venue or additional family residence, ready with appropriate zoning and septic. Enjoy the convenience of Battle Point Park just steps away, perfect for pickleball and picnics by the pond. With easy access to the Grand Forest and hiking, exploring nature is at your doorstep. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own a slice of paradise on beautiful Bainbridge Island! Offer review date 12pm, June 1st . 10770 & 10750 Arrow Point Drive Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110. View Listing

4 bedroom | 4.5 bathroom | 4,894 sq ft | 5.01 acres

$2,235,000

MLS: 2071867

Contact Adam Foley, Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty for more information

Phone (206) 947-4738 | Email adam.foley@rsir.com

