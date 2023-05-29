10770 & 10750 Arrow Point Drive Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 – Private Oasis

Local Expertise. Global Connections.

For Adam Foley, real estate is all about relationships—connecting with his valued clients as he fosters meaningful connections that allow him to understand the unique goals, needs, and dreams of each of his buyers and sellers. With over a decade of experience as a world-renowned relationship coach, Adam brings a unique skill set to real estate negotiations. Motivated by a deep level of empathy, patience, and understanding, Adam’s ability to truly listen to his client’s needs and desires ensures that he can tailor his services to exceed their individual requirements.

From luxury homes to investment properties to the very first home someone purchases, Adam treats each interaction with the attention and dedication it deserves. Adam is passionate about unlocking a listing’s potential, utilizing his expertise in staging, renovating, and marketing so that when a home hits the market, it is the best, most widely appealing version of itself. As a lifelong resident of the region, Adam intimately understands the local neighborhoods, schools, amenities, and market trends, enabling him to provide invaluable insights and guide clients toward finding the perfect property. As a Certified Real Estate Negotiation Expert, Adam is a committed advisor and advocate, working hard to receive the best possible outcome on behalf of his clients. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Evergreen State College where he studied financial management.

In aligning with Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty, Adam joins a brand that upholds the same standards of service that he has throughout his career. RSIR provides a global reach and maintains world-class marketing strategies to maximize the exposure of properties. From professional photography and captivating descriptions to digital ads and social media reach, Adam leverages the brand’s heritage reputation and international network to ensure properties receive the attention they deserve.

Raised on Bainbridge Island, Adam has spent his life exploring the island, paddleboarding in the scenic coves, hitting the pickleball courts, and strolling through Bloedel Reserve all alongside his wife, two children, and the family’s beloved pup Lily. In his free time, he composes songs on his acoustic guitar. Adam has a deep appreciation for the possibilities and fulfillment that life in the Pacific Northwest can inspire, and he takes pride in guiding his clients on their own exciting journeys in the region he knows so well.

Website | Phone (206) 947-4738 | Email adam.foley@rsir.com