10031 Brownell Drive SE, Aumsville, OR 97325 – Amazing Equestrian Property

Amazing Equestrian property with beautiful home. Kitchen, living, bath remodel, new hardwood floors, fresh exterior/interior paint. Master with walk-in closets. Office could be a 4th bedroom. Gas fireplace, central vac. 60×120 fully enclosed arena, concrete aisle, 9 12×12 matted Priefert Stalls, tack room, hay/shaving storage, wash rack, 24×12 workshop, trailer storage, gated, fenced, cross fenced. Tesla charge station and great well with new filter system. Bring the horses! Move-in ready!
3 bedroom | 2.5 bathroom | 2,305 sq ft | 5.52 acres
$1,100,000
Wild Horse Real Estate specializes in all kinds of country property (large and small) in Oregon, including Equestrian properties and Horse Boarding Facilities. Peggy Kernan and Tory Boline are both Principal Brokers with 30+ years of both personal and professional experience with acreage property in Oregon. We are looking forward to working with you!
(503) 931-9751
OregonAcreageProperty@gmail.com
WildHorseRealEstateOregon.com
Facebook.com/PeggyKernanWHR