10031 Brownell Drive SE, Aumsville, OR 97325 – Amazing Equestrian Property

Amazing Equestrian property with beautiful home. Kitchen, living, bath remodel, new hardwood floors, fresh exterior/interior paint. Master with walk-in closets. Office could be a 4th bedroom. Gas fireplace, central vac. 60×120 fully enclosed arena, concrete aisle, 9 12×12 matted Priefert Stalls, tack room, hay/shaving storage, wash rack, 24×12 workshop, trailer storage, gated, fenced, cross fenced. Tesla charge station and great well with new filter system. Bring the horses! Move-in ready!

3 bedroom | 2.5 bathroom | 2,305 sq ft | 5.52 acres

$1,100,000

MLS  # 807027

